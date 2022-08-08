Newton-John (Photo: Ga Fullner/ Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS has learned that singer and actor OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN has died at the age of 73. Her husband, JOHN EASTERLING, gave the news to the public via a rep, saying she died peacefully at her ranch in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA on MONDAY (8/8) morning, surrounded by family and friends. No cause of death was given, but NEWTON-JOHN has battled breast cancer for more than 30 years. A rep for the singer confirmed the news.

The news was also confirmed on her official FACEBOOK page in a statement which read, “OLIVIA has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years, sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN FOUNDATION FUND, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

While primarily known for her Pop hits, NEWTON-JOHN notched 15 singles on the Country chart between 1973 and 1979 on MCA, seven of which went Top 10. The most successful was "If You Love Me (Let Me Know)," which was a two-week #2 single in 1974. She was named the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC's New Female Vocalist in 1974 and the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION's Female Vocalist of the Year that same year.

The “Physical” songstress, who was born in ENGLAND and raised in AUSTRALIA, is survived by EASTERLING, her husband of 14 years, and her daughter, CHLOE LATTANZI, who is 36. Read more from THE NEW YORK POST.

