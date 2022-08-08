Steve Rowen

ISLAND RECORDS has upped STEVEN ROWEN to SVPHead Of International Marketing, it was announced by GM MIKE ALEXANDER. Based in NEW YORK, ROWEN will report directly to ALEXANDER, who commented, "STEVEN is one of the most knowledgeable and experienced executives in the global marketing field. His creativity and strategy have been at the forefront of ISLAND’s biggest breakthrough stories over the last decade and we are confident he will continue to make enormous strides as ISLAND moves into its next historic chapter.”

Added ROWEN, “Thank you to JUSTIN, IMRAN and MIKE for the opportunity to lead our global marketing efforts for the new era of ISLAND RECORDS. I’m excited to continue building our incredible roster around the world.”

ROWEN began his career in music at UMG in 2008, as coordinator in the Artist Development Department of the former ISLAND DEF JAM MUSIC GROUP He joined the International Department in 2012 and was eventually promoted to VP/International Marketing. Working across three label groups with ISLAND, DEF JAM and REPUBLIC RE CORDS, ROWEN spearheaded global campaigns for SHAWN MENDES, DEMI LOVATO, POST MALONE, THE KILLERS, PUSHA T, BON JOVI and others. In 2021, he officially started working solely for ISLAND as Head Of International Marketing.

