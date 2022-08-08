Hart

AMERICAN URBAN RADIO NETWORK's (AURN) TANYA HART was recently (8/5) inducted into the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK JOURNALISTS (NABJ) 2022 HALL OF FAME ceremony held in LAS VEGAS. She's the host of AURN's syndicated “HOLLYWOOD LIVE WITH TANYA HART."

HART said, "I am so grateful to Board President DOROTHY TUCKER and the other members who nominated me for this prestigious award. I had such a great time at the NABJ Convention at CAESAR'S PALACE in LAS VEGAS. I am humbled, excited and inspired, and most importantly, with GOD's grace, I will continue to tell my listeners the TRUTH, which is, of course, the backbone of good journalism."

Her trophy case includes four EMMYS, a PEABODY for documentaries, and an OHIO STATE Awards for documentaries.

« back to Net News