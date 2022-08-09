Q2 Results

WARNER MUSIC GROUP second quarter revenue grew 6.9% (12.1% in constant currency) to $1.432 billion as the company cited the unfavorable impact of foreign currency exchange rates against the stronger U.S. dollar for limiting growth. Recorded Music division revenues increased 3% to $1.189 billion, while the Music Publishing division jumped 29.6% (34.6% in constant currency) to $245 million and digital revenue rose 1.7% to $944 million. Streaming revenue, boosted by a favorable COPYRIGHT BOARD ruling, grew 2.7% (6.5% in constant currency), but Recorded Music streaming revenue fell 1% (up 2.7% in constant currency) due to a new deal with one streaming partner and last year's $11 million "catch-up payment" from a digital partner. Adjusted OIBDA decreased 3.0% to $255 million (up 2.4% in constant currency); Adjusted EBITDA decreased 6.7% to $263 million. Net income doubled to $125 million (24 cents/basic and diluted share), with the increase credited to favorable exchange rates and a loss on extinguishment of debt in last year's second quarter.

“We delivered solid double-digit growth on a constant-currency basis, even against the backdrop of a slowdown in the advertising market and some one-time items affecting year-over-year comparisons,” said CEO STEVE COOPER. “In June, we saw the beginning of a new wave of amazing releases and we’re looking forward to a strong end to our fiscal year. Long term, we have the scale to best capitalize on trends in artist development, and the agility and resources to continue to propel the globalization and diversification of our business.”

“Our third-quarter results reflect the inherent resilience of our business that comes from our diverse portfolio of revenue streams,” said CFO ERIC LEVIN. “With significant runway ahead in our core streaming business and new growth vectors constantly emerging, we are incredibly bullish on our growth potential for many years to come.”

