Cooke (Photo: LinkedIn)

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, which got out of the radio business last year with the sale of the SEATTLE stations it inherited when buying FISHER BROADCASTING, is getting back into audio with the naming of CADENCE13 VP/Programming and Development RICHARD COOKE as VP/Audio Programming, overseeing the deployment of the company's news and sports content in podcasts and via other audio platforms. COOKE, who will report to EVP/Chief Digital Officer KEVIN COTLOVE, previously headed FOX SPORTS' podcast division.

COOKE said, “I could not be more excited to join the Sinclair family to help guide our audio strategy. SINCLAIR has long offered premium content across a variety of verticals. I’m looking forward to utilizing audio and podcasting, one of the fastest growing mediums for content, to continue expanding our offerings to our audience.”

The company also announced the promotion of LOU FERRARA to VP/Consumer Data and Strategy, overseeing consumer data platforms. FERRARA joined SINCLAIR in 2018 and has been managing its email and newsletter business and operations.

« see more Net News