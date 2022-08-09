Brown

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KHOW-A/DENVER morning host and former FEMA Director and Undersecretary of Homeland Security MICHAEL BROWN has been named the full-time host of PREMIERE NETWORKS’ “THE WEEKEND.”

BROWN, who before he became a talk show host was best known for FEMA’s widely-criticized slow response to Hurricane Katrina (and President BUSH’s "Brownie, you're doing a heck of a job"), said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to take the reins of THE WEEKEND. “When PREMIERE asked me to sign on full-time, it was a no brainer. I’m looking forward to furthering my connection with this nationwide audience each week. We’re going to have a great time together as we go beyond the headlines to tackle the stories that matter most with honesty, smarts and a dose of fun.”

“We’re excited to enter this next chapter of THE WEEKEND with a talent of MICHAEL’s caliber,” said PREMIERE Pres. JULIE TALBOTT. “His irreverent humor, intelligence and unique experience in politics are a perfect mix for our audience. We’re confident he’ll take THE WEEKEND to a whole new level of success!”

