Debuts Wednesday

CADENCE13's C13ORIGINALS, ROBERT DOWNEY JR. and his wife SUSAN DOWNEY's TEAM DOWNEY, and WINK PICTURES are partnering to produce a documentary podcast about SYNANON, the drug treatment program turned cult founded by CHARLES E. DIEDRICH. "THE SUNSHINE PLACE" an eight-part series narrated by SARI CRAWFORD (daughter of one-time SYNANON leader BILL CRAWFORD), debuts TOMORROW (8/10) with subsequent episodes posting on WEDNESDAYS.

"While we were familiar with SYNANON, it wasn’t until we heard the deeply personal stories that we could truly appreciate its epic rise and fall,” said the DOWNEYS in a joint statement. “We felt this was a strangely relevant and twisted cautionary tale that had to be told about the incredible lengths people will go to seek out answers and the more dangerous ones others will provide."

“This is a story we were immediately drawn to, and wanted to tell,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “‘It's an honor to be able to tell incredible stories like this with such a great team in SUSAN, ROBERT, (co-producer) EMILY (BARCLAY FORD), and (WINK PICTURES') JOSH (MCLAUGHLIN) in collaboration with our brilliant C13ORGINALS creative team.”

