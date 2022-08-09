Malone

MID-WEST FAMILY Country WYTZ (97.5 Y COUNTRY)/BENTON HARBOR, MI Content & Program Dir./morning show host MATT MALONE will be departing the station on AUGUST 19th, for an as yet undisclosed new opportunity. He joined the company in 2006, and previously did a two-year stint with CUMULUS in GRAND RAPIDS, MI.

The hunt is on for his replacement, with VP/Content PAUL LAYENDECKER leading the search for someone who “eats, sleeps, and breathes the country lifestyle to host mornings and to be the music director.” Send airchecks and resumes to LAYENDECKER here.

