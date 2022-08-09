Dunn

MAX MEDIA Country WGH-F (97.3 THE EAGLE)/NORFOLK-VIRGINIA BEACH has promoted newly named afternoon host JIMMY RAY DUNN to PD. In addition, MD/midday host KAREN WEST has been promoted to APD/MD.

DUNN re-joined the station for p.m. drive in late JULY (NET NEWS 7/29), and now adds programming stripes. He succeeds former VP/Operations and Programming EDDIE HASKELL, who departed last month (NET NEWS 7/25). DUNN will retain his afternoon shift.

WEST, who joined the station a month after its launch in 1990, was promoted to MD in 2020 (NET NEWS 7/14/20).

West Said DUNN, who hosted mornings at the station during a previous run there, “I am excited to use my three decades of experience with THE EAGLE to give it back to the people, the listeners who have always been the life blood of the station!” Commented WEST, “My passion for this station and our listeners grows every day, and I am extremely excited to continue to provide HAMPTON ROADS with the best in Country music.” She continues her midday shift.

Added Pres./Market Mgr. KEITH BARTON, “I have worked here with JIMMY RAY and KAREN for almost 25 years. Seeing them team up to lead 97.3 THE EAGLE, knowing their passion and dedication to this iconic brand, ensures the continued success of the station.”

