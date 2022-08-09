Maltese

Music industry veteran CHRIS MALTESE has joined music technology platform VYDIA as a Dir./Label & Artist Relations. In this new role he will manage a Label & Artist Relations team, located on both coasts, while assisting in client acquisition and onboarding. He will also work with the sales support team to perform due diligence and work cross-functionally with legal and finance to structure content investment deals.

Most recently MALTESE held the position of Head/Artist Services, US at BELIEVE, the PARIS-based parent company of TUNECORE, where he launched the PIVTL PROJECTS imprint and signed artists CHARLOTTE SANDS, MARC E. BASSY, AFRO B and more.

MALTESE said, "I am beyond excited to join the fast rising team at VYDIA to continue to connect with and serve independent labels and artists at a high level. The unique approach VYDIA takes in adding value to their clients in a crowded sector, along with their modern solutions for the creator community, puts the company in a prime position to succeed. I'm grateful to ROY (CEO/Co-Founder), MARK (SVP Label & Artist Relations) and the rest of the team for allowing me to actively contribute to their mission."

