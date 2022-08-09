SKI

HOWARD UNIVERSITY R&B WHUR (96.3)/WASHINGTON DC PM drive personality FRANK SKI has signed a contract with the station for two more years. He anchors THE FRANK SKI SHOW W/ NINA BROWN. SKI also doubles his daily fun by doing mornings for COX MEDIA GROUP R&B WALR (KISS 104.1)/ATLANTA.

WHUR GM SEAN PLATER said, “It’s a true gift to know when to be funny, informative, and then when to get serious for the issues that matter most to our community. FRANK SKI along with NINA BROWN have done an outstanding job of connecting with listeners across the DMV on all levels, so we are ecstatic to have them on WHUR for years to come.”

SKI added, “It is important for me to be on a radio station directly related to the #1 HBCU in the country as we continue our commitment of service and entertainment to the DMV.”

PD AL PAYNE said, “I have never experienced ratings like this in a tough market like DC. Before FRANK SKI, we were hovering at position #13 under a 4 share. And now, we’re sitting in double digits and #1 Women 25-54, almost 2 full share points ahead of the next ranked station, and #2 Adults 25-54."

"I remain amazed at the impact he has had in this market. When you mention FRANK SKI and NINA BROWN out in the community, you’ll see a passionate look on people’s faces showcasing how the show has become an integral part of their daily lives. It’s obvious this show has the goods to successfully resonate across the country into syndication.”

OCEANIC TRADEWINDS Pres. GARY BERNSTEIN commented, “We are putting together the final pieces of FRANK’s move into national syndication and the historic stories of both WHUR and WALR are proof positive on his likely impact. We're gearing up for an OCTOBER 3rd syndication launch.”

For more information about the show, contact BERNSTEIN at (508) 245-1776 or email here.

« see more Net News