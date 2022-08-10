Miles and Black

AUDACY Classic Hits KLUV/DALLAS and morning show "MILES IN THE MORNING" have gone their separate ways. Co-Hosts JEFF MILES and REBEKAH BLACK have left the station. No successor has been named.

MILES posted about the duo's departure on his FACEBOOK page.

MILES took over mornings at KLUV in SEPTEMBER 2018 after stints at WKLB/BOSTON, KCYY/SAN ANTONIO, WWWQ/ATLANTA, and WPLJ/NEW YORK.

« see more Net News