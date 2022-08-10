August 20th

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO is holding the "ESPN CHICAGO Football Fest" with ESPN's ADAM SCHEFTER and FIELD YATES joining the station's hosts for the event at the HARD ROCK CASINO NORTHERN INDIANA on AUGUST 20th.

“Football Fest will be an amazing opportunity for ESPN 1000 fans to connect with our content team to kick off the 2022-2023 football season,” said Dir./Content DANNY ZEDERMAN. “PEGGY and DIONNE will be broadcasting live from the event, giving fans a front row seat to one of the station’s newest duos.”

HARD ROCK CASINO NORTHERN INDIANA VP/Marketing JOE BRANCHIK added, “We are excited to partner with ESPN 1000 for the ESPN CHICAGO Football Fest. This event will mark the first season we are able to offer an amplified gameday experience at our HARD ROCK SPORTSBOOK.”

« see more Net News