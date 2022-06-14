July '22 PPM Ratings & Spring '22 Books

For a final time in this cycle, The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – in conjunction with the masters of the algorithm from XTRENDS – once again go boldly forward into the past. Our subject is the JULY survey, a month that gets little respect in the pantheon of creative thought. Perhaps because it is one of the hottest months of the year and it is hard to wax poetic when you are constantly schvitzing. For those keeping score at home, this survey began on JUNE 23rd and ran through July 20th. There was one holiday weekend sandwiched in there somewhere, so factor that into your calculations. Let us begin.

SEATTLE-TACOMA: They’re Twins

This was the third book in a row – and eleventh time in the last 14 surveys – that BONNEVILLE Talk KIRO was #1 6+, though the station did land its lowest share since APRIL (7.3-6.7). Moving up close behind its cluster mate was BONNEVILLE Sports KIRO-A (710 ESPN), which jumped from a tie at #7 to #2 with its highest score in over a year (4.6-5.8). As recently as MARCH, the station was at #14 with a 2.9 share – which was when the station re-branded as SEATTLE SPORTS. Also landing in second place was iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK, which posted its best number since NOVEMBER (5.5-5.8). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJEB (95.7 THE JET) descended to #4 (6.3-5.7), while UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON N/T KUOW stepped down to #5 (5.1-5.4). AUDACY AC KSWD (94.1 THE SOUND) inched up from that tie at #7 to #6 (4.6-4.8), while HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9) slipped to #7 with its lowest mark since AUGUST (5.0-4.4). It was tied with HUBBARD Top 40/M KQMV (MOViN’ 92.5) (4.5-4.4). KJEB was still the leading cumer despite a 9.8% decrease (653,600-589,300). The market rose by 2.5%.

With the exception of talking about our planet, being flat can have its benefits. Witness AUDACY Active Rock KISW. The station had a flat 25-54 book but moved up to #1. KJEB had the slightest of increases yet moved from a tie at #4 to #2. Last month’s leader was FRIENDS OF KEXP Alternative KEXP. It drifted down to #3 as it returned most of last month’s large increase. KQMV slipped to #4 with its lowest mark since FEBRUARY, while KUOW went from a tie at #8 to #5 as it regained some of last survey’s big share loss. KIRO dropped to #6 with its smallest share since JANUARY.

Back in MAY, AUDACY Rhythmic AC KHTP (HOT 103.7) rose to #1 18-34. Then JUNE took a large chunk of share away from the station. JULY was more favorable as KHTP was back on top as it regained most of that large share loss. KISW was forced to step down to #2 as it ended a three-book surge. KQMV moved up to #3, while KZOK landed at #4 from a tie at #5 with iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KJAQ (96.5 JACK FM). Both stations had small increases. KEXP dropped from #2 into a tie at #5 with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KBKS (HITS 106.1), which climbed up from a #7 tie. AUDACY Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END) posted its smallest share since JANUARY as it fell into a tie at #9 with KJAQ.

The 18-49 contest was all about the ties. KQMV was #1 for the third book in a row but was forced to share the moment with KISW, which moved up from a tie at #2. Both stations had small decreases. KJEB and KHTP moved up and into an arrangement at #3. KHTP did have its best book in over a year. Two other stations dropped down and into a tie at #5. KEXP fell from a tie at #2 while KIRO slipped from a tie at #4. KUOW just missed joining the party as it rebounded from a down book.

MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD: A Hot Time

Good things happen when a station posts its largest 6+ share since DECEMBER. That is what COX MEDIA Urban AC WHQT (HOT 105) accomplished as it moved back into first place (8.7-9.3). This pushed cluster sister COX MEDIA AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1) back to #2 (9.7-8.8). These two stations were well clear of the rest of the pack. TELEVISAUNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WAMR (AMOR 107.5) had its best book in over a year (5.3-6.1) as it moved up two places to #3. SBS Tropical WXDJ (EL ZOL 106.7) dipped to #4 (6.2-6.0), while AUDACY AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM) slipped to #5 (5.5-5.3). WFEZ was still your cume leader with a 3.3% increase (835,600-863,000). The market was essentially flat.

WHQT continued its long, dominating run as the 25-54 leader after posting its largest share since SEPTEMBER. WXDJ repeated at #2 but with a down book and was now about two shares behind. COX MEDIA Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ) was up for the third book in a row as it advanced two spaces to #3. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHYI (Y100) repeated at #4 with its lowest score since JANUARY. Two competitors moving in opposite directions met up at #5. WFEZ fell from #3 while WLYF stepped up from #7.

WEDR has been on a tear 18-34. The station was up for the fourth book in a row, captured its third straight win and hit the double-digit mark. WXDJ was back at #2 but with a noticeable share loss. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT) stepped up to #3 but with a small loss. Close behind at #4 were a flat WHYI and WFEZ, which returned most of last month’s huge share increase. WLYF dipped to #6 with its lowest total in over a year. It was tied with AUDACY Classic Hits WMXJ (102.7 THE BEACH), which rose from a tie at #10 as it bounced back from a down book.

The 18-49 race drew a bit closer. WXDJ and WHQT were still #1 and #2, respectively. Both stations had down books and were separated by a very small number. WEDR moved up to #3 with its best outing in over a year. WLYF was up while iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Contemporary WZTU (TÚ 94.9) was down, and both landed together at #4. WFEZ surrendered all of last month’s huge increase and fell from #3 into a tie at #6 with WAMR.

DETROIT: The Magnificent Seven

AUDACY Classic Hits WOMC had its best 6+ book since FEBRUARY (7.3-8.0) as it hit #1 for the seventh straight survey. BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX was back at #2 with its best outing in over a year (6.3-7.3). Coming in at a somewhat distant #3 again was iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC (6.0-5.9). iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WMXD (MIX 92.3) ended a rather steep two-book slide (5.4-5.7) as it stepped up to #4. AUDACY Sports WXYT (97.1 THE TICKET) dipped to #5 (5.9-5.5) and was met there by BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF, up from a tie at #6 (5.2-5.5). WNIC still had the most cume (888,600-877,600) – a decrease of 1.2%. The market shrank by 3.0%.

For the fourth book in a row – and ninth time in the last 14 surveys – WRIF was #1 25-54. The station posted its highest share in over a year and led the two stations at #2 by better than two shares. WXYT remained in second place with a slight decrease, while WCSX moved up from a tie at #4 with its finest performance since OCTOBER. BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE) dribbled its way from #7 to #4 with its third up book in a row. WNIC dipped from that tie at #4 to #5 with a slight decrease, while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKQI (CHANNEL 955) fell from #3 to #7 with its smallest share since JANUARY.

WRIF continued its impressive 18-34 run. The station was both #1 and in double digits for the seventh straight survey. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WJLB moved up from a tie at #3 to #2 with a strong increase but was still nearly five shares off the pace. WMGC remained at #3 with a small loss and was joined there by WCSX, which advanced from a tie at #5 as it ended a steep three-book slide. WKQI dropped three places to #5, while WXYT slid from a tie at #5 to #7.

WRIF and WJLB continued as the top two 18-49 stations. WRIF had its best outing in over a year, while WJLB rebounded from a down book. WMGC stepped up to #3 with its third up book in a row but was better than a share behind the leaders. WXYT slipped to #4 with a slight decrease, while WCSX crept up to #5 with a small increase. WKQI dropped from #5 to #9 and was tied with WOMC.

PHOENIX: Livin’ On Easy Street

This was the 13th time over the last 14 surveys that iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ) was #1 6+ (6.6-6.8). AUDACY Country KMLE made the leap o’ the month as it rose from #7 to #2 with its best book in over a year (4.5-5.6). The station has been on quite a run since DECEMBER when it was #20 with a 2.3 share. MARICOPA N/T KJZZ repeated at #3 (5.8-5.4), while iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9) advanced two places to #4 with its best outing in over a year (4.8-5.0). iHEARTMEDIA Talk KFYI-A slipped to #5 (5.0-4.8). DESERT VALLEY Adult Hits KOAI (95.1 & 94.9 THE WOW FACTOR) had its first down book since JANUARY (6.2-4.7) as it dropped from #2 to #6. HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX slid to #7 with its third down book in a row (4.9-4.6). KESZ continued to reign supreme in the cume category, despite a 9.6% decrease (935,900-845,600). The market was off by 1.0%.

Last month KMLE and HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD were the 25-54 co-leaders. That changed rather dramatically this time. KMLE stepped down to #2 with a small decrease. KUPD fell to #12 with easily its lowest score in over a year. It was tied with iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN), which slid from #5. Moving up to #1 for the first time since SEPTEMBER (without the help of performance-enhancing holiday tunes) was KESZ, which advanced from #3. Three stations moved up the chart to form a triad at #3. ENTRAVISION Spanish Adult Hits KVVA (LA SUAVECITA 106.9 & 107.1) rose from a tie at #6, while SIERRA H Top 40/R KZCE (101.1 THE BOUNCE) pogoed up from #9 with its highest score in over a year. DESERT VALLEY Rhythmic AC KMVA (HOT 97.5 & 103.9) arrived from #10, also with its highest share in over a year. KMXP slipped into a tie at #6 with KSLX.

KESZ made it ten 18-34 wins in a row and was dangerously close to hitting double digits. DESERT VALLEY Top 40/R KKFR (POWER 98.3 & 96.1) leapt from a tie at #5 to #2 as it bounced back from a down book. However, the gap between the two stations stood at three shares. HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93.3) stepped up to #3 with its best book in over a year. KMLE slipped to #4 as it gave back all of last month’s large increase – plus a little extra. AUDACY Top 40/M KALV (LIVE 101.5) dropped to #5 with its lowest total since JANUARY. KUPD fell from a tie at #5 into a tie at #9 with KSLX.

There was a lot going On 18-49 world, but one constant remained. KESZ was #1 for the tenth book in a row. KZCE jumped from #7 to #2 with its best showing in over a year, while KMLE stood alone at #3 with a small decrease. KMVA advanced from #11 to #4. The station has more than doubled its share from MAY when it was in a tie at #20. KDKB rose three places to #5 with its largest share in over a year. KALV and KMXP had been tied at #5. Both stations lost the same amount of share to remain an item but now at #6. KYOT fell from a tie at #3 to #9, while KUPD dropped from #2 to #11.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST.PAUL: That’s Kool

The last time iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108) was #1 6+ without the benefit of BURL IVES and his minions was SEPTEMBER. The station was up for the fifth book in a row (7.3-7.6) as it moved up from #3. Last month HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS95) and AUDACY Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM) were the market’s co-leaders. KSTP stepped down to #2 (7.8-7.5), while KZJK landed at #3 (7.8-7.4). iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102) had its best outing in over a year as it crept up to #4 (6.4-6.9). MPR N/T KNOW bounced back from a down book (5.9-6.3) as it advanced to #5. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KDWB was a click behind at #6 after posting its largest share in over a year (5.5-6.2) CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) had its first down book since NOVEMBER (6.5-5.9) as it slid three places to #7. KQQL maintained cume control, despite a 1.4% decrease (850,000-838,300). The market was down 2.4%.

The 25-54 co-leaders from last month decided to break up the band. A flat KSTP remained #1 while KXXR dipped to #2 with a small loss. KZJK remained at #3 with its first down book since FEBRUARY. A flat KQQL was back at #4, while KNOW ended a three-book slide as it rose from a tie at #8 to #5. KEEY slipped into a tie at #6 with KDWB.

The 18-34 demo has been quite the show. This was the third book in a row that had at least three stations in double digits. KSTP stood alone at #1 with its seventh double-digit book in a row. KDWB stepped back to #2 but remained in double digits for the fourth straight survey. KZJK moved up to #3 as it secured a double-digit outcome. KXXR dipped to #4 as its double-digit streak ended at eight. KEEY repeated at #5 with a slight increase but was nowhere near double digits.

From our department of redundancy department, we bring you 18-49. KSTP was #1 and in double digits for the seventh straight survey. KZJK was still #2 with a slight decrease. It was just ahead of KDWB, which stepped up to #3 with its largest share in over a year. KXXR slipped to #4 with its lowest mark since NOVEMBER. KQQL repeated at #5 with its best Frosty-free share since OCTOBER.

That’s a wrap for this survey cycle. Stay safe. Stay cool. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will return in about 28 days for our deep dive into AUGUST.

Before you click away, click on over to our blog page and sign up. It literally could change your life. Check it out here: www.ResearchDirectorInc.com/Hot-Topics

About Research Director, Inc.: Research Director, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. We help radio stations’ programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research. For more information, visit www.ResearchDirectorInc.com, call (410) 295-6619, or e-mail info@ResearchDirectorInc.com or sallan@ResearchDirectorInc.com.





« see more Net News