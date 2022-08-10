Krents & Olejar

VERVE LABEL GROUP has announced two significant executive promotions: effective immediately, JAMIE KRENTS becomes Pres./VERVE, IMPULSE! and VERVE FORECAST RECORDS, while DAWN OLEJAR becomes EVP/GM/VERVE LABEL GROUP. Both will report to DICKON STAINER, Pres. and CEO of Universal Classics and Jazz and VERVE LABEL GROUP, and will continue to spearhead the growth and development of VERVE, working from the label’s NEW YORK offices.

KRENTS, a veteran of over 20 years at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, started at VERVE in 1998 as a temp and rose through the ranks to serve in senior capacities, including SVP/International Marketing and Label Development and, in 2019, as EVP/THE VERVE, IMPULSE! and FORECAST IMPRINTS.

OLEJAS has spent the last five years in her role as EVP/VERVE LABEL GROUP. She's been at the forefront of high-profile US campaigns for international artists including ANDREA BOCELLI, LUDOVICO EINAUDI, DIANA ROSS, LANG LANG and CHAD LAWSON, plus new signings GABRÍEL ÓLAFS and PLÍNIO FERNANDES. In 2018, OLEJAR was honored as one of "Women In Music’s Rising Stars" by BILLBOARD.

STAINER said, “These two exciting promotions mark a crucial moment in the evolution of VERVE. JAMIE KRENTS becoming Pres. of Verve and Impulse! is a true testament to his unique and exceptional vision for artist development as these legendary labels enter a new era under his stewardship. DAWN OLEJAR is a role model for outstanding label management, and her new combined responsibilities as EVP and GM reflect the breadth of modern and innovative skills she brings to the operational management of VERVE LABEL GROUP.”

KRENTS said: “Having spent my entire career at this company, this is literally a dream for me, as I have a respect for the history of VERVE, IMPULSE! and VERVE FORECAST that is equaled only by my belief in our artists, our team, and my excitement over how our labels are evolving.”

OLEJAR added, “I couldn’t be more excited about this next chapter with VERVE LABEL GROUP. The personal and professional relationships I’ve built over the last few years have been the most rewarding of my career and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”









« see more Net News