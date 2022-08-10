Saidman

ALL ACCESS’ latest POWER PLAYER is SAM SAIDEMAN, Co-Founder & CEO of Innovo Management.

He started the company with partner IAN RODRIGUEZ, close to 10 years ago, while a college student in NASHVILLE, where he admittedly “spent most of that time throwing concerts and festivals all over town.”

Talking about some of the things that rock his world, SAIDEMAN said, “Getting to work on an artist project from an artist I grew up listening to is a really surreal experience. Additionally, recently I took a client on his first nationwide tour. It was extremely exciting as I've been working with him since before a brand or a song was out. Reminding yourself to celebrate the small wins is vital in this industry!”

Catch up with our POWER PLAYER, SAM SAIDEMAN, here.

