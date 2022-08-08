Newton-John (Photo: Ga Fullner/ Shutterstock.com)

THE NEW YORK POST is reporting that seven of OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN's songs now occupy the iTUNES Top 10 in several countries after her recent death from her long battle with Breast Cancer (NET NEWS 8/8).

In the US, “Hopelessly Devoted To You” takes the No. 1 spot on the Top Songs chart. “Magic” follows in the No. 2 spot. NEWTON-JOHN and JOHN TRAVOLTA’s GREASE duet “You’re The One That I Want” took the No. 4 spot, and The late actress and pop star’s “Let Me Be There,” “Physical (Remastered 2021),” Have You “Never Been Mellow,” and “Xanadu (feat. Electric Light Orchestra)” occupy spots six through nine.

