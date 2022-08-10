A Thousand Horses (Photo: Zach Knudsen)

Former REPUBLIC NASHVILLE, BMLG RECORDS and LOW COUNTRY SOUND/ELEKTRA band A THOUSAND HORSES has launched its own record label, HIGHWAY SOUND. The group will release its first album on the label, “Broken Heartland,” on AUGUST 26th. Two songs from the project have already been released, the title track and “Another Mile.”

“We are very excited and proud to announce the launch of our own record label,” said the group’s BILL SATCHER. ”Our philosophy as a band is and has always been very simple: ’It’s always about the music first.’ With the creation of HIGHWAY SOUND, we get to focus on just that, allowing us to continue to create our own brand of Country Rock & Roll that we have always been so passionate about. As creatives, it is absolutely mandatory for us to be in the driver’s seat in everything we do, and with HIGHWAY SOUND, now the pedal is to the floor and this highway sounds damn good.”

"Our fans have supported us since day one, and we want to put as much new music into their hands as we can," added the quartet’s MICHAEL HOBBY. "That's why we're so excited about releasing music on our own label — music that represents our journey and our story."

The group’s upcoming tour dates and festival appearances include their own SOUTHERN WILDS FESTIVAL in LAWRENCEVILLE, GA on SEPTEMBER 24th, and a return to the GRAND OLE OPRY on AUGUST 27th. In addition to SATCHER and HOBBY, the group includes ZACH BROWN and GRAHAM DELOACH.

