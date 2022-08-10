Lisa Wolfe, Sam Drake

LISA WOLFE joins RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS as Senior VP/Operations, coming over from MODEST! MANAGEMENT, where she was an ARTIST MANAGER who worked with artists including ONE DIRECTION, while SAM DRAKE moves to RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS after seven years with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING.

RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS Co-Founder/Managing Partner Matt Graham said, “LISA WOLFE is an outstanding all-around executive with vast experience in the music business. We couldn’t feel more privileged to have her join our company as the SVP/Operations to help continue to make sure that our communication and services are as finely tuned as can be. Her knowledge of promotion, artist development and global touring has been invaluable to our younger executives and artists alike. SAM DRAKE is an outstanding publishing executive who came to us with a real desire to broaden her skills and become not just a great A&R and publisher, but a highly skilled manager capable of overseeing all aspects of a writer/producer's career. We are already seeing her thrive within RANGE and signing at a high level, and we look forward to the impact she will have on our impending publishing venture.”

RANGE MUSIC Partner RACHEL DOUGLAS said, “SAM’s extensive experience in publishing and deep relationships throughout the A&R community are invaluable to our growing roster of songwriters and producers. She’s already put her expertise to work at RANGE, securing creative placements for our clients across pop and country music. Her ear for hit songs will also help make RANGE’s future publishing endeavors a success.”

WOLFE said, “What RANGE is building is incredibly unique. The integration across their film, TV, music, and all of their departments is both extraordinary and unparalleled. RANGE is reimagining and disrupting the traditional ways of the entertainment industry in a brilliant, sophisticated and thoughtful way that is paving the way for a new era of talent management. To be a part of that is very exciting. I’m honored to have the opportunity to mentor and learn alongside RANGE’s remarkable team of industry power players and impressive up-and-coming young executives alike.”

« see more Net News