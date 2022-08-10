Bryant & Bates

AMERICAN URBAN RADIO NETWORKS (AURN) has promoted STEPHEN BATES and ISAIAH BRYANT to the positions of VP of its sales division. BATES was named VP/Digital Advertising & Western Region Sales. In addition to general sales management, he will also oversee the responsibilities of monetizing AURN’s digital assets. Bryant has been named VP/Sales, Eastern Region, where he will manage East Coast sales and agency management.

BATES began his career at WAMO/PITTSBURGH, where he held the positions of AE, NSM and GSM before joining AURN in 2006. BRYANT joined AURN in 2013 as an AE. Prior to this, he served as an AE at KATZ COMMUNICATIONS.

AURN Pres./Sales, ANDY ANDERSON, said, “Both have distinguished themselves over the years in their respective territories and have demonstrated their outstanding leadership capabilities. And with the current expansion of AURN’s various broadcast offerings, the time is now for STEPHEN & ISAIAH to showcase their expertise."

