Taking Over Emmis' Stations

EMMIS CORP. has dismissed eight employees, including longtime WIBC reporter ERIC BERMAN yesterday in advance of a sale ofthe company's INDIANAPOLIS stations to URBAN ONE (NET NEWS 6/13), according to the INDIANAPOLIS BUSINESS JOURNAL.

BERMAN was the only on-air employee involved in the cutbacks, which included marketing, IT and online content creation.

BERMAN tweeted, “Some personal news: this morning my tenure at WIBC came to an end. For 28 years, it has been my privilege to bring you fair and detailed coverage of news affecting Hoosiers’ lives, and I hope you’ll stick around for whatever comes next.”

A memo indicated the newly named EMMIS CORP., previously known as EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS, made the moves because URBAN ONE dcesn't have positions for the workers when it takes over the stations.

EMMIS confirmed the moves in a statement, "Today, EMMIS notified eight individuals that their positions have been eliminated. Impacted individuals are being provided severance and offered insurance coverage. These are difficult days, and we wish them nothing but success.”

Pending FCC approval, URBAN ONE will acquire a total of five stations and NETWORK INDIANA from EMMIS for $25 million.

URBAN ONE CEO ALFRED LIGGINS expects the FCC approval to come later this month.

Aside from getting out of the radio business in INDIANAPOLIS, EMMIS still owns INDIANAPOLIS MONTHLY magazine and two radio station licenses in NEW YORK amid other sales and marketing ventures.

