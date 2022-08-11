September 24

METALLICA, JONAS BROTHERS, and MARIAH CAREY will headline the GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL 2022 on SEPTEMBER 24th in NEW YORK's CENTRAL PARK and ACCRA, GHANA.

Also performing in CENTRAL PARK will be CHARLIE PUTH, ROSALIA, MICKEY GUYTON, and MANESKIN. PRIYANKA CHOPRA, wife of NICK JONAS, will serve as host for the event.

The NEW YORK POST has more.

At ACCRA. the lineip will include USHER, SZA, STORMZY, GYAKIE, H.E.R. and TEMS. See more details on the event in ACCRA here.

