MID-WEST FAMILY Country WYTZ (97.5 Y COUNTRY)/ST. JOSEPH, MI PD/morning host MATT LONGHENRY is joining CUMULUS MEDIA Country WFMS/INDIANAPOLIS as MD/afternoon host, starting AUGUST 22nd. LONGHENRY, known as "MATT MALONE" on the air, fills the position left vacant in MAY with the departure of ISAAC "BROOKS" WENZEL, who joined ALPHA MEDIA Country KBAY-KKDV (BAY COUNTRY)/SAN JOSE in JUNE (NET NEWS 6/2).

OM CHRISTOPHER "BOOMER" LAYFIELD said, “MATT’s a self-described ‘country boy’ who loves living the lifestyle -- a perfect fit for WFMS! Throughout the talent search and interview process, MATT stood out from the pack for his ability and his authenticity. Not only does he possess the skills to take command of the Music Director role and the passion to make great radio on-air, online, onsite and on social media, but he’s also a genuinely good human that wants [to] utilize his platform to entertain, engage, inform and assist. He will be a welcomed addition to WFMS and CUMULUS INDY.”

LONGHENRY said, “The opportunity to join a heritage station like WFMS with such a huge impact in the community and within the industry itself is a dream come true. Thanks to BOOMER, CHUCK FREDRICK and everyone involved at CUMULUS for believing in me and providing this incredible and exciting next step in this career that I love. I'm proud to be able to wear the legendary WFMS call letters and can’t wait to join the family and get to work!”

