Sticking With Cumulus

AIR FORCE ACADEMY athletics will remain on CUMULUS MEDIA's COLORADO SPRINGS stations under a new multi-year deal with rightsholder LEARFIELD's AIR FORCE SPORTS PROPERTIES. Football and men's basketball will continue to air on News-Talk KVOR-A and hockey and women's basketball will air on Sports KCSF-A (XTRA SPORTS 1300). KVOR has been home to AIR FORCE sports for 40 years; the new deal increases the number of women's basketball games covered on XTRA SPORTS 1300. JIM ARTHUR will continue as football and men's basketball announcer, with RYAN KAUFMAN calling women's basketball.

VP/Market Mgr. SCOTT JONES said, “It’s an honor, once again, to extend our partnership with AIR FORCE ATHLETICS and LEARFIELD. These broadcasts of FALCONS’ sports are extremely important to us at CUMULUS, to our listeners and to the entire community. We’re committed to putting a first-class broadcast on the air to match the product the FALCONS put on the field, court and ice.”

AIR FORCE Dir./Athletics NATHAN PINE said, “We are proud to announce the extension of our long-standing partnership with CUMULUS for AIR FORCE Athletics radio broadcasts. CUMULUS is a leader in the industry, and they have played an important role in helping to extend the AIR FORCE brand and bring FALCON athletic events to homes in our community. With this extension we will continue to broadcast AIR FORCE football, men’s basketball, and ice hockey, while also now adding women’s basketball to our offerings.”

AIR FORCE SPORTS PROPERTIES GM MITCH MANN said, “We look forward to not only continuing our partnership with CUMULUS MEDIA but expanding upon it. This partnership will continue to provide our community with quality coverage of our cadet-athletes and their accomplishments on the field, rink and court in the coming years.”

« see more Net News