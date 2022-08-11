Brown (Photo: Diwang Valdez)

RCA NASHVILLE artist KANE BROWN has been tapped to headline the TOYOTA Stage at the 2022 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, set to be telecast live from the PRUDENTIAL CENTER in NEWARK, NJ on AUGUST 28th at 8p (ET/PT). He will be the first male Country artist to ever play the show, and will perform his recently released Pop song, “Grand,” his first time performing it on television.

“Grand” is from BROWN’s new album, “Different Man,” set for release on SEPTEMBER 9th. While not a nominee this year, BROWN’s “Worldwide Beautiful” was a finalist in the VMAs’ “Video For Good” category last year, making him the only Country artist to earn a nomination that year.

Leading into his performance, MTV will use BROWN’s song “Be Like That” as the soundtrack of a taped piece, billed as “a musical journey from NYC to NEW JERSEY,” promoting the TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS.

The awards show will be simulcast on THE CW NETWORK, in addition to BET, BET HER, CMT, COMEDY CENTRAL, LOGO, MTV2, NICKELODEON, PARAMOUNT NETWORK, POP, TVLAND and VH1. MTV is promoting the use of “cutting-edge Mixed Reality technology, powered by THE FAMOUS GROUP” on the TOYOTA-sponsored stage this year.

