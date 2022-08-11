September 10th In Riverfront Park

iHEARTMEDIA/NASHVILLE will host its 20th annual WINE ON THE RIVER event on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th from 3 to 7p (CT) at RIVERFRONT PARK in downtown NASHVILLE. This year, the funds raised will go to THE DISTRICT NASHVVILLE’s initiative 2NDAVESTRONG, which helps restore the historic district of 2nd Avenue. The initiative was created in response to the damage resulting from the CHRISTMAS bombing on that street in 2020.

iHEARTMEDIA/NASHVILLE stations Top 40 WRVW (107.5 THE RIVER), Country WSIX (THE BIG 98), Classic Rock WNRQ (105.9 THE ROCK), Urban WUBT (101.1 THE BEAT) and News-Talk WLAC-A-F will promote the WINE ON THE RIVER event on-air, on the stations’ websites and on social media. On-air personality ZAC WOODWARD from 107.5 THE RIVER will host the event. Live entertainment will include local artists THE SAN RAFAEL BAND and HEIDI BURSON.

This year’s WINE ON THE RIVER will have beverages from national and international regions and will include wine, beer and spirits. In addition to beverage samples and live entertainment, food will be available for purchase from local restaurants and food trucks in the community. For more information click here.

