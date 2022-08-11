Fairfax (Photo: Twitter @LGJustinFairfax)

Former VIRGINIA Lt. Gov. JUSTIN FAIRFAX has filed a defamation lawsuit against NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO and its News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK alleging that the defendants defamed him on an episode of "THE TAKEAWAY."

FAIRFAX's suit in U.S. DISTRICT COURT for the Eastern District of VIRGINIA, seeking at least $35 million in compensatory damages plus punitive damages, expenses, and an injunction, alleges that the show's "Politics, Power, and Abuse" episode on AUGUST 6, 2021 contained defamatory comments from MEREDITH WATSON and VANESSA TYSON, the women who alleged that FAIRFAX sexually assaulted them, and was broadcast with actual malice (the standard for libel and slander against public figures).

The suit claims that then-interim host MELISSA HARRIS-PERRY's interview with TYSON, described as "her former student, academic colleague and longtime close friend," broadcast defamatory statements both in the interview and by re-airing comments by WATSON originally made in 2019 on "CBS THIS MORNING," but did not contact WATSON or her attorney before doing so. The suit also includes allegations that CBS also showed actual malice in airing an interview with TYSON in 2019, but the suit names only NYPR and WNYC as defendants, and FAIRFAX's defamation suit against CBS in 2019 was dismissed.

A long footnote quoting MICHELLE GOLDBERG's NEW YORK TIMES column, "I Was Wrong About AL FRANKEN" argues that due process in cases like FRANKEN's (and FAIRFAX's) is important before rushing to judgment. Another long footnote quoting a "Wrongful Convictions" post by the EQUAL JUSTICE INITIATIVE outlines the issue of innocent people being convicted due to "official indifference to innocence and error" and the particular burden placed on the Black community by wrongful convictions.

The original WATSON and TYSON allegations came as FAIRFAX stood to become Governor of VIRGINIA if then-Gov. RALPH NORTHAM had resigned over a racism scandal, and FAIRFAX alleges that the allegations were intended to block him from becoming Governor. FAIRFAX has characterized the incidents referred to in the WATSON and TYSON allegations as consensual and the allegations "fabricated."

"No person -- let alone a longtime public servant elected by a record 1.36 million Virginians to serve all the people of the COMMONWEALTH -- should have their rights, reputation, career, livelihood and peace of mind trampled so wantonly and recklessly for so long with no accountability, no remedy and no end in sight," the suit contends. "After three and a half years, it is well-past time for this unprecedented and media-enabled smear campaign to be brought to the light of truth and, at long last, to an end."

