Krochmal, Chap (Photos: SCPR)

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO, operator of News-Talk KPCC/LOS ANGELES and owner of LAist STUDIOS, has added two new members to its management team. Joining SCPR is the former ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY Editorial Dir. SHANA NAOMI KROCHMAL as VP of LAist STUDIOS and LOS ANGELES TIMES Sr. Mgr,/Media and Marketing Partnerships SOPHIE CHAP as Dir./Marketing and Communications.

“SCPR has long been a pillar of the LOS ANGELES community, and, as we look to the future, expanding our team with respected media professionals such as SHANA and SOPHIE who have their pulse on what makes this region tick is key,” said Pres./CEO HERB SCANNELL. “SHANA has an impressive background successfully leading entertainment media brands in the digital space and is an asset as the LAist STUDIOS team continues to grow and refine its podcast strategy. SOPHIE brings a great wealth of experience crafting effective brand-building tactics, media strategies, and overall brand messaging that will allow us to further build awareness among the communities that SCPR serves.”

