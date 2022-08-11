-
Cathy Hughes, Caroline Beasley To Appear At NAB Show New York
by Perry Michael Simon
August 11, 2022 at 12:50 PM (PT)
-
The NAB has teased a slate of radio sessions at the NAB SHOW NEW YORK in OCTOBER, and now the organization has announced the first sessions confirmed for the convention, with URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE founder/CEO CATHY HUGHES and BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Pres./CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY in conversation. "One-on-One With Radio Trailblazers" will take place on OCTOBER 19th at the JAVITS CENTER in NEW YORK, sponsored by BLOOMBERG.
NAB EVP/Industry Affairs APRIL CARTY-SIPP said, “We thank BLOOMBERG and look forward to offering NAB members this exclusive opportunity with access to executive-level content designed to fuel success in the radio business.”