Former T.J. MARTELL FOUNDATION EVP/GM MELISSA GOODWIN was sentenced to four years in prison on THURSDAY (8/11) and ordered to pay $3.9 million in restitution to the charity, according to BILLBOARD. The sentence came after GOODWIN, who worked in the foundation's NASHVILLE office, pleaded guilty in FEBRUARY on one count of wire fraud (NET NEWS 2/8) after being charged by THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE the previous month in a $3.7 million embezzlement scheme (NET NEWS 1/18).

BILLBOARD reports, "She could have received up to a 20-year prison sentence, but likely received a lighter sentence after cooperating with prosecutors." GOODWIN still faces two civil lawsuits in the case.

After the sentencing, the foundation issued a statement which read, “This was a terrible situation, where a trusted person stole from a non-profit organization that provides vital funds for the fight against cancer,” said the foundation in a statement. “While we believe justice was served in this case, we look forward to seeking full restitution through our pending civil lawsuits against others who either participated in this scheme or should have caught it before it happened.”

