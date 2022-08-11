Branch (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

MICHELLE BRANCH has separated from THE BLACK KEYS' PATRICK CARNEY after three years of marriage, and according to TMZ, BRANCH was arrested for domestic assault early THURSDAY morning in NASHVILLE. The report indicates that the incident, in which BRANCH allegedly slapped CARNEY, happened after she claimed that CARNEY had cheated on her. The couple has two children, one of whom is six months old.

Before news of the alleged assault broke, BRANCH issued a statement about the couple's separation, saying, “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

CARNEY's most recent BLACK KEYS album was "Dropout Boogie," released in MAY. He and BRANCH collaborated on a song for NETFLIX's animated "Bojack Horseman" in 2017. BRANCH's next album, "The Trouble With Fever," is scheduled for release in SEPTEMBER.

« see more Net News