Acquired By Concord

VARIETY reports that HITCO ENTERTAINMENT, the label founded by veteran music industry executives ANTONIO "L.A." REID and CHARLES GOLDSTUCK, has been sold to CONCORD. REID co-founded LA FACE RECORDS and later went on to run ARISTA, ISLAND DEF JAM and EPIC RECORDS before launching HITCO with GOLDSTUCK, a co-founder of J RECORDS and former EVP/GM of ARISTA.

HITCO ENTERTAINMENT is home to JENNIFER LOPEZ, SAINT JHN, DINAH JANE, DIXIE D'AMELIO, and OUTKAST's BIG BOI among others.

No official comments from CONCORD, so far.

VARIETY has more on the sale.

