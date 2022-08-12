-
WTCB (B106.7)-WOMG/Columbia, SC PD Steve McKay Exits
by Joel Denver
August 12, 2022 at 8:10 AM (PT)
CUMULUS AC WTCB (B106.7) and Classic Hits WOMG/COLUMBIA, SC PD and WTCB afternoon host STEVE MCKAY has exited the stations.
MCKAY told ALL ACCESS, “I’m a free agent and ready to go. Had a great five-year run with CUMULUS and I am looking at this as a time to explore many new options.”
Reach MCKAY at (757) 761-5594 or email him here.
No word on MCKAY's replacement.