McKay

CUMULUS AC WTCB (B106.7) and Classic Hits WOMG/COLUMBIA, SC PD and WTCB afternoon host STEVE MCKAY has exited the stations.

MCKAY told ALL ACCESS, “I’m a free agent and ready to go. Had a great five-year run with CUMULUS and I am looking at this as a time to explore many new options.”

Reach MCKAY at (757) 761-5594 or email him here.

No word on MCKAY's replacement.

« see more Net News