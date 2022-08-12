Chaparro

JOEY CHAPARRO has been named Regional Promotions Dir. for AUDACY's TEXAS/LOUISIANA region, based in the company's HOUSTON cluster. CHAPARRO most recently spent three years as a personality for iHEARTMEDIA's Top 40 KXXM (96.1 NOW)/SAN ANTONIO, and he held previous radio gigs in EL PASO and ODESSA-MIDLAND, TX.

He will oversee promotions for all stations in the region, including HOUSTON's Country KILT (100.3 THE BULL), Sports KILT-A (SPORTS RADIO 610), Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT), Latin Pop KLOL (MEGA 101), Hot AC KHMX (MIX 96.5) and SPORTS KIKK-A (THE BET 650 AM).

CHAPARRO, who began his new role on JUNE 6th, fills the position left open by YASELY CARRIZALES, who departed in MAY. He can be reached at joey.chaparro@audacy.com.

