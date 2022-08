Casey Eating Fries, For Some Reason

With ERNIE BROWN moving to mornings (NET NEWS 7/20), his 9-11a (CT) slot at CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WBAP-A/DALLAS will be filled by veteran talker CASEY BARTHOLOMEW, starting MONDAY (8/15).

BARTHOLOMEW, most recently PD at sister News-Talk KFRU-A-K255DJ/COLUMBIA, MO, has hosted at stations like WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON, KFI-A/LOS ANGELES, WKRK/DETROIT, WSCC/CHARLESTON, SC, KTRS-A/ST. LOUIS, WFSX/FORT MYERS, FL, and WDBO-A/ORLANDO and has served as a fill-in host at several major talk stations.

« see more Net News