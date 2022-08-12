-
The Church Of Lazlo Will No Longer Air In PM Drive At WDZH (ALT 98.7)/Detroit And KXTE (ALT 107.5)/Las Vegas
by Shawn Alexander
August 12, 2022 at 1:24 PM (PT)
ALL ACCESS has confirmed that TODAY is last day of THE CHURCH OF LAZLO in afternoons on AUDACY Alternative WDZH (ALT 98.7)/DETROIT and KXTE (ALT 107.5)/LAS VEGAS.
The longtime Alternative KRBZ (ALT 96.5)/KANSAS CITY show had been airing in DETROIT and LAS VEGAS for the past two years.
In addition, JULIA, who has been part of the show from WDZH for the past two years, will no longer be part of THE LAZLO SHOW.