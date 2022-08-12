-
Utah Cluster, Montana FM-Translator Combo Sold; Florida LPFM Gets Hit With $25,000 Fine
by Perry Michael Simon
August 12, 2022 at 2:13 PM (PT)
DAVID BARTON is selling COUNTRY GOLD BROADCASTING, INC,, licensee of Classic Country KNEU-A-K228FR/ROOSEVELT, UT and Adult Hits KCUA (92.5 JACK FM)/MAESER, UT to STEVEN L. EVANS and LISA J. EVANS for $320,000 and discharge of debt.
In other filings with the FCC, FRESH LIFE CHURCH, INC. is selling noncommercial KJCB (formerly KYWH)/LOCKWOOD, MT and K296EM/BILLINGS, MT to CSN INTERNATIONAL, INC. for $70,000. The station had been programmed by WASATCH COMMUNITY MEDIA with a Triple A format as "THE RIVER." CSN owned the station from its 2006 launch to 2008.
APPLEGATE MEDIA, INC. has closed on the sale of Religion KAPL-A/PHOENIX, OR to theDOVE MEDIA, INC. for $1,000.
And JUPITER COMMUNITY RADIO, INC., licensee of low power FM WJUP-LP/JUPITER, FL, has been fined $25,000 by the Commission for operating the station at an unauthorized site with an unauthorized antenna and power exceeding the licensed limits, failing to make the station available for inspection, and failing to maintain EAS equipment at the transmitter site.