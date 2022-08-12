The Wrecking Crew Loses A Stalwart

BILL PITMAN, a guitarist with the legendary L.A. studio session musicians dubbed the WRECKING CREW, died yesterday at his home in LA QUINTA, CA, at 102, according to the N.Y. TIMES.

PITMAN played guitar on such records as the BEACH BOYS' "Good Vibrations," FRANK SINATRA's "Strangers In The Night," BARBARA STREISAND's "The Way We Were," and THE RONETTES' " That's him on ukelele on the B.J. THOMAS hit “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head," along with the insistent bass line for the '60s TV western "The Wild Wild West.' He even composed music for early episodes of "Star Trek."

His music can be heard on TV's "I Love Lucy" and "Green Acres," MARTIN SCORSESE's "Goodfellas" and ROEBERT ALTMAN's " M*A*S*H.

PITMAN appeared in the DANNY TEDESCO's 2008 documentary, "The Wrecking Crew." TEDESCO was the son of WRECKING CREW member TOMMY TEDESCO.

Born in BELLEVILLE, N.J., to a father who played bass guitar for NBC RADIO and a mother who danced on BROADWAY, PITMAN moved to LOS ANGELES, where he worked with a group of studio musicians including HAL BLAINE, GLEN CAMPBELL, LEON RUSSELL and CAROL KAYE. THE WRECKING CREW, backed up many of the leading vocalists and bands of the day often not taking credit.

PITMAN is survived by his wife JANET, son DALE, and daughters DONNA SIMPSON, JEAN LANGDON and ROSEMARY PITMAN.

