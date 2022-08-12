Bones

PREMIERE NETWORKS syndicated morning host and national television personality BOBBY BONES will be the recipient of the Millennial Award at the 2023 ARKANSAS COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS. The sixth annual event will be held at REYNOLDS PERFORMANCE HALL on the campus of the UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS in CONWAY on JUNE 5th, 2023.

The Millennial Award is given whenever the executive committee deems it is worthy, and goes to an Arkansan who, within the past two decades, has furthered the popularity and advancement of today's mainstream Country music. THE BOBBY BONES SHOW is heard on more than 185 stations, including iHEARTMEDIA Country KSSN/LITTLE ROCK. BONES was born in HOT SPRINGS, AR, and grew up in MOUNTAIN PINE.

CHARLES HAYMES, VP of the ARKANSAS COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, said, "BOBBY has, without a doubt, more than met the criteria of the award. Through his many endeavors, he has captured the spirit of countless Country music fans and broadened today's Country music audience. His accomplishments are steep, and include being the youngest inductee ever into the NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME."

