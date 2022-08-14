-
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney And Wife Hannah Expecting Third Son
by Phyllis Stark
August 15, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to SHAY MOONEY of WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE duo DAN + SHAY and his wife, HANNAH BILLINGLSEY MOONEY. The couple revealed on social media on FRIDAY (8/12) that they are expecting their third son.
The new baby will join older brothers ASHER (5 1/2) and AMES (2 1/2) in the family. HANNAH shared a video showing her telling both boys that they are getting a new brother, and captioned it “Thankful. Excited. Tired.”