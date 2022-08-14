The Mooneys (Photo: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to SHAY MOONEY of WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE duo DAN + SHAY and his wife, HANNAH BILLINGLSEY MOONEY. The couple revealed on social media on FRIDAY (8/12) that they are expecting their third son.

The new baby will join older brothers ASHER (5 1/2) and AMES (2 1/2) in the family. HANNAH shared a video showing her telling both boys that they are getting a new brother, and captioned it “Thankful. Excited. Tired.”

