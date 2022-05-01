Naomi Judd

The family of the late COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME member NAOMI JUDD filed a petition on FRIDAY (8/12) seeking to prevent the release of records related to her APRIL 30th suicide. THE TENNESSEAN reports that the motion was filed in WILLIAMSON COUNTY [TN] CHANCERY COURT on behalf of JUDD's husband, LARRY STRICKLAND, and daughters WYNONNA and ASHLEY JUDD.

The filing states that "records from the investigation include video and audio interviews from immediately after JUDD's death, which would cause 'significant trauma and irreparable harm' upon release," the newspaper reports. "In addition to the video and audio records, the family requested all investigative materials such as personal medical information and police reports be kept confidential." State law typically allows such records to be released, particularly toxicology and autopsy reports, which are considered public records.

"The petition said multiple media outlets, including THE TENNESSEAN, have submitted records requests for the documents created during the investigation," the paper reports. It further notes that the court filing "argues the records are 'private, incredibly sensitive and do nothing more than re-open the fresh wounds of NAOMI JUDD's death.'"

"The court filing included statements from STRICKLAND, WYNONNA JUDD and ASHLEY JUDD attesting the release of records would cause the family anguish and distress," the newspaper further reports.

New information that came to light as a result of the filing is that ASHLEY JUDD found her mother alive after NAOMI shot herself, and stayed with her for a half hour until help could arrive. The late singer's actress daughter also "said in her statement that she was not informed she was being recorded during interviews with police and did not know the resulting recordings would be available to the public," THE TENNESSEAN reports.

The petition is scheduled to be heard in court on SEPTEMBER 12th.

