JIM THOMPSON, the former Pres./CEO of WESTINGHOUSE's GROUP W RADIO, Co-Owner of LIBERTY BROADCASTING, and VP/GM of KYW-TV/PHILADELPHIA, who served as the longtime President of the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA, died SUNDAY night (8/14) in SUMMIT, NJ at the age of 75. He had been battling throat cancer for almost a year.

THOMPSON, also credited with the creation of the RADIO-MERCURY AWARDS, and who served as a board member of the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU, announced last OCTOBER that he would be retiring from the FOUNDATION, which he led since 2009, at the end of 2022.

“I am very proud to have known JIM for nearly 40 years as a colleague and a friend,” said BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION Chairman SCOTT HERMAN. “JIM believed deeply in helping others and his passion and enthusiasm for life always lit up a room. Broadcasting has lost a great man who always saw the positive in every person and every situation. He will be sorely missed.”

“When the Board of Directors was searching for a President, JIM’s reputation as a leader combined with his compassion for others and his ability to rally people together made him the perfect choice,” said the FOUNDATION's Chairman Emeritus PHIL LOMBARDO. “His accomplishments over the past 13 years helped the many TV and radio professionals who found themselves in unthinkable circumstances and in need of aid. Our sincere sympathies go out to his family.”

NAB Pres. and CEO CURTIS LEGEYT said, "JIM THOMPSON’s illustrious career in broadcasting and legacy of service to the industry had a resounding impact. His boundless generosity and passionate leadership of the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION helped countless broadcasters overcome adversity and persevere in their darkest moments. NAB extends our deepest condolences to JIM’s family and all whose lives he touched."

Donations in lieu of flowers are being accepted for the JIM THOMPSON MEMORIAL FUND at the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION; click here to donate.

