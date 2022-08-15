Anna Marie & Jesse Tack

HUBBARD RADIO Country WUBE (B-105)/CINCINNATI has added ANNA MARIE as afternoon co-host, pairing her with current host (and APD) JESSE TACK beginning TODAY (8/15). She arrives from CUMULUS Country WMDH (NASH FM 102.5)/MUNCIE, where she did mornings for the last six years.

“I’m honored and excited to be a part of the winning team at CINCINNATI’s B-105, and to work alongside JESSE,” she said.

"I am so happy to add ANNAs positive energy to the team,” said PD GROVER COLLINS. “She and JESSE will make the afternoon drive home entertaining!"

Added HUBBARD CINCINNATI VP/Market Mgr. MIKE FREDERICK, "We're very excited to bring ANNA’s authentic and upbeat personality to the Tri-State's drive home. She and JESSE will be a great team!"

