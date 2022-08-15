PodcastOne Pact

Actor KEVIN CONNOLLY's ACTIONPARK MEDIA podcast studio has inked a multi-year deal with PODCASTONE for distribution and advertising sales as well as co-development of future podcasts. The parties have previously worked together on shows like "VICTORY THE PODCAST," a show with CONNOLLY, KEVIN DILLON, and creator DOUG ELLIN talking about their show "ENTOURAGE."

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY said, "KEVIN and APM clearly have a knack for producing quality podcast content with VICTORY THE PODCAST being one of the first shows giving a behind the scenes look at a hit television series and THE MORNING AFTER WITH KELLY STAFFORD consistently charting as one of the top shows for parents and families. This joint venture now gives us the ability to work together to grow the audience for a slate of incredible existing shows. Additionally, with LIVEONE's streaming partnerships, live event capabilities and merchandising division, we are excited to further enhance branding opportunities for the star studded roster of hosts."

CONNOLLY said, "KIT and his team at PODCASTONE are among the best in the industry, and I've admired their work for some time. To now be partnered in this initiative is thrilling as we work together to create new top charting shows and to grow our current programming beyond any of our imaginations. Between live streaming, touring and exciting branded merchandise opportunities, the possibilities are endless."

