Final Round Of Voting

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION will reveal its list of final nominees for “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7th at 7a (CT). Finalists in the CMA’s broadcast categories will be revealed that same day, with winners in the radio categories to be announced in OCTOBER.

The currently underway second round of voting to determine the final nominees closes TOMORROW at 6p (CT). As previously reported (NET NEWS 5/26), the third and final ballot will be emailed to CMA members on MONDAY, OCTOBER 3rd, and they will have until FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28th at 6p (CT) to cast their votes. Winners will be revealed during the telecast, set for NOVEMBER 9th on ABC.

« see more Net News