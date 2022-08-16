Libsyn's European Expansion

LIBSYN has entered an agreement to acquire German podcast advertising platform JULEP MEDIA GmbH for an undisclosed price. The move gives LIBSYN's ADVERTISECAST podcast advertising sales division a foothold in EUROPE. JULEP CEO STEFFEN HOPF will continue in that role and add duties representing LIBSYN's international efforts, and HOPF's management team has agreed to stay on board for at least three years.

LIBSYN CEO BRAD TIRPAK said, “LIBSYN is thrilled to welcome JULEP to our growing platform of advertising solutions for creators. GERMANY is one of the largest podcast markets in Europe, and JULEP provides LIBSYN with the immediate scale to become a leading force in podcast monetization in both GERMANY and the broader European market. STEFFEN HOPF and CHRISTIAN RYMARENKO have built a world-class team, and under their leadership JULEP has become the primary destination for German creators and advertisers. The podcast advertising market is still in early stages in EUROPE and JULEP’s focus on innovative technology and automation will continue to drive JULEP’s strong growth and expand LIBSYN’s podcast monetization and hosting offerings.”

HOPF said, “Our new combination with LIBSYN will dramatically accelerate our growth and product offerings. From the very beginning, we have always had our sights on internationalization as a pillar of our further development. With its expertise in the U.S. podcast market, which is several years ahead of the European market, JULEP’s combination with LIBSYN comes at exactly the right time. The team and I are excited to begin this new growth chapter in partnership with BRAD and the entire LIBSYN organization.”

