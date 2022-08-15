Starts Thursday

REALM's latest scripted fiction podcast is a crime thriller starring and Exec. Produced by actor HARRY SHUM JR. ("CRAZY RICH ASIANS," "GREY'S ANATOMY").

"ECHO PARK," debuting THURSDAY (8/18), stars SHUM as an advisor to the LAPD with a clone who goes missing while other clones turn up dead, with SHUM's character discovering a conspiracy behind the murders.

The show will post weekly episodes through OCTOBER 13th and all episodes will be available ad-free on the debut date for REALM+ and REALM Unlimited subscribers.

