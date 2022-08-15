INXS Day

On AUGUST 16th, 1977, INXS -- then known as the FARRISS BROTHERS -- played their debut gig at a house party in SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA. Since that day, INXS has sold over 70 million albums worldwide, making them one of that country's biggest-selling music acts of all time.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, AUGUST 16th will be worldwide INXS DAY. INXS, in association with PETROL RECORDS, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP and RHINO RECORDS, will announce several exceptional releases and activities to tie in.

INXS DAY will launch with an exclusive hour-long TIKTOK live stream celebrating the 35th anniversary of their album "Kick," with a track-by-track feature, interviews with the band and their producer GILES MARTIN. The live stream will be shown worldwide today, with U.S. stream scheduled for 5p (ET)/2p (PT).

INXS will also be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their breakthrough album "Shabooh Shoobah" in OCTOBER with a deluxe digital boxset featuring 15 songs on streaming services for the first time, along with two special vinyl releases. "Shabooh Shoobah" will be issued as a limited-edition clear vinyl edition exclusively via INXS.com, along with a vintage "Shabooh Shoobah" T-shirt.

INXS DAY will also see the announcement of INXS’s "The Very Best," mixed in DOLBY ATMOS.

Speaking about the ATMOS process, guitarist TIM FARRISS said, “What GILES has done is to not only recreate the original mixes but now you're blown away because you hear all this stuff that you just didn’t hear before.”

Added MARTIN, son of legendary BEATLES producer GEORGE MARTIN, “Nowadays, we hear music too much we don't listen to it enough. I think the great thing about ATMOS is it makes people listen in a different way and it will be new again, and let's face it INXS are an amazing band”.

Throughout the month, INXS will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1992 album, "Welcome To Wherever You Are" with five videos: “Heaven Sent” (directed by long-time INXS collaborator RICHARD LOWENSTEIN), “Baby Don’t Cry,” the controversial “Taste It” directed by BAILLIE WALSH; “Beautiful Girl” directed by MARK PELLINGTON, and "Not Enough Time," all being upgraded to HD for the first time.

