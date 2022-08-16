Horsepower

RICK DAWSON, owner of the 2022 KENTUCKY DERBY-winning thoroughbred RICH STRIKE, has launched NASHVILLE-based company REDSUNSET ENTERTAINMENT in conjunction with Country singer/songwriter COLTON JAMES. Described as a multimedia company, REDSUNSET plans to produce records, television and radio programming, among other projects.

Among the company’s first TV projects is “Reel Water Cowboy,” a show that combines music, fishing and cuisine from all over the world. There will also be a companion radio show of the same name. The first project on the music side is JAMES’ newly-released single, “I Miss America,” which he co-wrote with DAWSON.

According to PR materials, the company “hopes to bring freedom and originality to artists who left the industry and want to return, and to introduce new artists into the music world.”

Said DAWSON, “COLTON JAMES and I met at a charity event for veterans, and we became fast friends. We have an equal appreciation and love for AMERICA and the soldiers that have fought to keep AMERICA free and protected."

Added JAMES, "It was not by chance I met RICK. I think it was GOD’s plan to make a difference with music and make a difference in this country with our efforts. I've always said to people, ‘Life is full of crossroads,’ and I am honored to be on a path that will touch others!”

REDSUNSET ENTERTAINMENT is located at 600 Broadway, Suite 2213, NASHVILLE, TN 37203.

