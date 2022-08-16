Sklar

POSITION MUSIC has hired SAMANTHA SKLAR to join the company’s A&R team. Based out of LOS ANGELES, SKLAR most recently played an integral role in POSITION MUSIC’s signing of DRU “FALCONRY” DECARO on the heels of his co-write on “Numb Little Bug” by EM BEIHOLD.

Before joining POSITION, SKLAR was an A&R at WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC PUBLISHING, where she was responsible for a roster of talent that included Swedish record producer/songwriter/DJ ALI PAYAMI (THE WEEKND, TAYLOR SWIFT), songwriter JENNA ANDREWS (BTS, JESSIE MURPH, BENEE), songwriter JOE KIRKLAND (MAROON 5, BLACKBEAR), producer/songwriter and composer RISTORP (BEYONCÉ, LITTLE MIX), DJ and producer KYGO and songwriter/artist LUKAS GRAHAM among others.

VP/Head/A&R MARK CHIPELLO said, “SAM is a passionate A&R Executive who understands what it means to serve writers on the highest levels. She is a rising star in the publishing community and is a fierce advocate for creators. Sam was an essential part of us signing DRU “FALCONRY” DECARO. She basically started her first week with a number one song. I can’t wait to watch and see all that she’s about to accomplish with us.”

SKLAR added, “TYLER and MARK have created a company with a magnetic culture and an unparalleled degree of genuine love and care for artists and writers. The values POSITION MUSIC upholds align directly with mine as an A&R—my priority is and will always be servicing songwriters and artists at the highest level and championing great songs. I’m excited to use my experience, my passion across many genres, and my relationships to help build out and grow POSITION as a trailblazing force within the music industry. We’re launching a new chapter of growth for this company and I’m humbled, and thrilled, to be at the forefront of it. We’ve hit the ground running signing DRU “FALCONRY” DECARO, which has made for a fantastic start together.”

